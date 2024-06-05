Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NXJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,560. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,027 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $81,794.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,979,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,602,520.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 97,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,726 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

