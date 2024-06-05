Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,706. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

