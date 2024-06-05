Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 19,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.