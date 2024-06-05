Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

JRS stock remained flat at $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,563. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

