Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

NXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,651. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.