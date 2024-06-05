NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Stock Price Down 10%

NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

NWF Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

