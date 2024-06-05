NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 3.4%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 12,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 56,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

NWTN Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

NWTN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.