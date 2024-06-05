NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 — Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SRV opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.