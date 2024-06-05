NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $267.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $266.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $280,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.