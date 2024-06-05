Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.79

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 684224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

