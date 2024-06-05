Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) SVP Carolyn Monroe Sells 4,503 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carolyn Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Republic International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 1,198,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.