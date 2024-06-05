OMG Network (OMG) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $37.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00051209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000970 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

