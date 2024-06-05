OMG Network (OMG) Trading 39.5% Lower Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $37.70 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00051209 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010635 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017304 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012156 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003016 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006490 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000970 BTC.
OMG Network Profile
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
