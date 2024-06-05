ONUS Price Reaches $0.48 (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ONUS has a market capitalization of $46.82 million and $61,005.02 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48210124 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $55,505.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.