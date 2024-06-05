Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,418. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

