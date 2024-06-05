Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,277 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,955 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.24. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.