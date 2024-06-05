Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,504,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

