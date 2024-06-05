Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.49 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 6.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,160,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,949,893. The company has a market capitalization of $845.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.