Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.11. 1,265,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,115. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

