Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $18.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.27. 2,680,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.22 and a 200 day moving average of $559.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.