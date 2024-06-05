Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 43,612 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 1,211.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,612 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,732,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,650,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Qiagen by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,299,000 after buying an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Qiagen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,385,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,550,000 after buying an additional 77,409 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 590,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,560. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.