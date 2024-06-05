Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.72. The stock had a trading volume of 532,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.53. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

