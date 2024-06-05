Optiver Holding B.V. Boosts Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 216.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 37,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

