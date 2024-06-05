Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 21,395 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 3,868.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline Stock Up 1.9 %
Frontline stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. 892,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75. Frontline plc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.03.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontline Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.