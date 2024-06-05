Optiver Holding B.V. Has $46,000 Holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,168 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174,250 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Braskem Stock Performance

BAK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Braskem S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 146.26% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

