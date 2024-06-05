Orchid (OXT) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,970.32 or 0.99885368 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012684 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00108923 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10855974 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,885,157.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.