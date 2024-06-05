O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 156,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 380,219 shares.The stock last traded at $968.63 and had previously closed at $970.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

