Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.84

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 150522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Osino Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

