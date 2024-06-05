Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 857,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,967,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Specifically, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

