Oxen Achieves Market Cap of $5.11 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $5.11 million and $21,823.40 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.67 or 0.00676772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00118319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00041667 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00064174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00226795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00089391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,181,151 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

