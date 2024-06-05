Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,650,000 after buying an additional 184,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,788,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after buying an additional 143,776 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

