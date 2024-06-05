PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $27.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

