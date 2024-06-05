Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,453 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 291,183 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Palo Alto Networks worth $522,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $292.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

