Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 28,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 213,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.14 ($0.09).

Panthera Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.22.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

