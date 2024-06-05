Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.