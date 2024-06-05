Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.48. 181,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 138,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$299.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Payfare had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payfare Inc. will post 0.0647461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

