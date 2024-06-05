PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

