Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,972. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

