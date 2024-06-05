Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.05% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 447,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,734. The stock has a market cap of $714.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

