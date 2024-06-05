Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys 3,532 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

