Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $618,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 4,591,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,013. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

