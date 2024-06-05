Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 1,265,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
