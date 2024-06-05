Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. 1,265,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.