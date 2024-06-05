Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 5,964,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324,771. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

