Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $26.41 on Wednesday, hitting $588.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,710. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

