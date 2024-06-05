Peter Rahmer Sells 19,864 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 1,345 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $8,581.10.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 1,190,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,770. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $974.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

