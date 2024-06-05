Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Shares Down 57.4%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) fell 57.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

