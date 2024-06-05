Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 318.40 ($4.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.26. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 251 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 400.20 ($5.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PETS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.00) to GBX 330 ($4.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.45) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

