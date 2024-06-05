PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SDHY)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

