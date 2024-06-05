Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PDO stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

