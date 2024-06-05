PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

PHK remained flat at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 396,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

