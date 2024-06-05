PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

